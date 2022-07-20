A Nigerian lady who is 20 years of age has caused a commotion on social media after she showed off her boyfriend

She shared a loved-up video made with her 18-year-old boyfriend, describing younger boys as the best

According to the lady, it is high time people do away with the stereotype of older men and young girls being in a relationship

While many persons consider it ideal for ladies to be in relationships with older men, a Nigerian lady shares a different sentiment.

The 20-year-old Nigerian lady recently took to TikTok to proudly show off her 18-year-old boyfriend and got many talking.

She said that younger boys are the best. Photo Credit: TikTok/@iam_octavia2

Source: UGC

In the clip she shared, the lady and her younger lover rocked matching outfits as they enjoyed each other's company at an event.

In another clip, the lady declared younger boys the best always and urged people to ditch the widespread sentiment that older men and younger girls are the ideal relationship combo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We need to change that perspective of older men with younger girls," she captioned the clip.

Responding to comments on which of them made the first move, the lady revealed that the boy actually did.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

PriestParzival said:

"Thank you some people see age as a problem,some people are matured enough to not let it matter."

okaforchibuezeemm said:

"God when will i get this kind gf , I no mean all dis homeless one ooooo, OMO I love wat am seeing."

1nqgx said:

"Most of the girl whey I date for my life Dey always senior me but you can’t ever know."

ag✓BSD said:

"You guys look so adorable , I was once like this with my partner,she was older than me."

Peacespyce said:

"As long as he is responsible and you respect him.... you’re good to go baby... Enjoy yourself."

Boy, 19, flaunts his 20-year-old girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 19-year-old boy had shown off his older girlfriend online.

The lad identified as Justin recently revealed his age and that of his lover to their over 6k followers on TikTok and stunned people.

Responding to comments, Justin defended his relationship, stating that they have been together for 3 years now.

He revealed that they moved out of New York and now reside together.

"We both worked hard and saved our money & moved out of New York! We wanted it badly so we made it happen.

"She turns 21 in November and i turned 19 in June. The age gap isn’t bad at all."

Source: Legit.ng