"This Girl is a Vibe": Baby Who Wants To Become a Nurse Threatens to 'Chook' Mum Injection, Video Goes Viral
- Kammy, a baby who wants to become a nurse when she grows up has said all that she will do to her mother when she becomes one
- In a video posted on TikTok, the mum questioned Kammy about her future ambitions and she answered that she will become a nurse
- Prodded further on the duties of a nurse, she dished out all that nurses do, saying she will 'chook' her mum injection
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A Nigerian baby who wants to become a caregiver has beautifully outlined the duties of a nurse.
In a nice TikTok video posted by @kam_mersteve, the girl named Kammy was questioned by her mother who asked her what she wants to become in the future.
The baby girl said she aspires to be a nurse when she grows up. Her mum wanted to know if she really understood the duties of a nurse.
Kammy's response was epic. She told her mother that one of the duties of a nurse is to give injections and dru'gs.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
She said she will give her mother injection if she eventually becomes a nurse. Her confidence has wowed TikTokers who shared their thoughts in the comment section.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@user9366677087778 said:
"Smart girl."
@Chinwe Ubanwa commented:
"Smart girl your dream will come to pass in Jesus name amen."
@fatmatasesay565 reacted:
"May the Almighty grant your wish my little Kammy."
@essy said:
"This gal is all vibe."
@favour divine commented:
"Lols! Beautiful soul."
@user604529060272 said:
"Is the 'call me baby Oku' for me
Nigerian man uses long rope to restrain his baby boy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian dad got frustrated when he was asked to babysit his little son.
"9 months in my belly & you chose to look different": Mum of albino kid shows her off, her beauty causes stir
In a video that went viral on TikTok, the kid clearly gave the man a lot of headaches.
In other to rest his head, the man therefore used a rope to restrain the boy from going anywhere. He fastened the rope on the boy's waist and then tied him to a little chair.
The video got many people on the internet laughing out loud after it went seriously viral.
Source: Legit.ng