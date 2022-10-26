Kammy, a baby who wants to become a nurse when she grows up has said all that she will do to her mother when she becomes one

In a video posted on TikTok, the mum questioned Kammy about her future ambitions and she answered that she will become a nurse

Prodded further on the duties of a nurse, she dished out all that nurses do, saying she will 'chook' her mum injection

A Nigerian baby who wants to become a caregiver has beautifully outlined the duties of a nurse.

In a nice TikTok video posted by @kam_mersteve, the girl named Kammy was questioned by her mother who asked her what she wants to become in the future.

Kammy vowed to become a nurse and also give her mother an injection. Photo credit: TikTok/@kam_mersteve.

Source: UGC

The baby girl said she aspires to be a nurse when she grows up. Her mum wanted to know if she really understood the duties of a nurse.

Kammy's response was epic. She told her mother that one of the duties of a nurse is to give injections and dru'gs.

She said she will give her mother injection if she eventually becomes a nurse. Her confidence has wowed TikTokers who shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user9366677087778 said:

"Smart girl."

@Chinwe Ubanwa commented:

"Smart girl your dream will come to pass in Jesus name amen."

@fatmatasesay565 reacted:

"May the Almighty grant your wish my little Kammy."

@essy said:

"This gal is all vibe."

@favour divine commented:

"Lols! Beautiful soul."

@user604529060272 said:

"Is the 'call me baby Oku' for me

