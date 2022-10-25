A boy who bears a striking resemblance with Nigerian singer, Portable has gone viral on social media platforms

A video of the little kid was captured in a school and posted on TikTok by a man who called the boy 'Portable's son'

It is not confirmed if the boy is Portable's son, but the resemblance between the two is not lost on netizens

A Nigerian boy who looks like Zazuu crooner, Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable has been sighted in a school.

In a video posted on TikTok by @sammie_chii, the boy attracted people's attention and became the cynosure of all eyes.

The boy bears a striking resemblance with Portable. Photo credit: TikTok/@sammie_chii and Instagram/@portablebaeby.

Sammie claimed in the video that he has seen Portable's son in his school, but it is not confirmed if the popular singer is the boy's father.

He looks like Portable

However, what is not lost on anyone who has come across the video is the striking resemblance between the boy and the singer.

In the short clip, the boy was asked to do the viral Zazuu pose and he immediately did it as the young men around cheered him.

The name of the school where the video was recorded is yet to be known someone suggested in the comment section that it is Abia State University, Uturu.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTokers are reacting to the video in different ways. But a lot of them admit the resemblance between the kid and the Zazuu crooner. See some of the reactions below:

@ifeanyiebube110 said:

"He looks like him oo."

@Zoba said:

"Really looks like him."

@Amarachi Agu commented:

"Zazu in exam hall."

@Ruth Georgek350770 said:

"Zazu come adopt am."

@user5438071011018 reacted:

"Na Absu be this. New Exam Hall."

@Female_thug_Mabel said:

"Na to barb portable style and tint him hair remain."

Source: Legit.ng