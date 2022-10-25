A mum known on TikTok as Sasha laid her baby boy to sleep and was happy that she can finally go and rest her head

But the problem is that the baby grabbed her cloth tightly and slept off with it and totally refused to let go

To remedy the situation, the Nigerian mum shared a video where she was trying to use scisors to cut of part of the cloth

A trending TikTok video has shown how a baby boy grabbed his mother's clothe and slept off with it.

In the video posted by Sasha, the mum explained that she was too happy when the baby slept off.

The baby completely refused to let go of the mother's dress while asleep. Photo credit: TikTok/@sasha_mac_reality.

Sasha was hoping to go on and do some other things in the house, or better still, take some rest from babysitting.

But that was never going to be as the baby refused to let go of her cloth in the video.

I will cut the cloth with scissors

To remedy the curious situation, Sasha opted to use scissors and cut off the part of the clothe where the baby grabbed so that she can leave the scene without waking him up.

But as she was trying to cut off the clothe, the baby eventually woke up. The video has sparked reactions.

According to Scienceabc, there is a reason why babies have tight grips. It says:

"Babies have a tight grip because it is a bodily reflex known as the Palmar Grasp Reflex (or simply the grasp reflex), which is typically observed in infants."

Reactions from TikTok users

@rubiesworld60 said:

"Joy of motherhood. I can't wait to experience mine."

@Oyin commented:

"Now let me see how you want to run. God bless and protect him for you."

@Blessing said:

"This is my son o! I nearly peed on myself last night cause he won’t let me go without waking up..so clingy."

@onyinwokikebuchai said:

"You go no where."

