A video has shown the moment a woman demonstrated how she uses a piece of wrapper to hold her twins on her body

After putting one of the kids on her back, the woman used the other end of the same cloth to latch the other in the front

Many people who reacted to the video were amazed by what many mothers go through to take of their children

A mother has gone online in a short video to show people how she carries her twins on her body at the same time easily.

In the clip, the mother who had already carried her a baby on her back turned so people can see he kid well.

Many people were wowed by the woman's show of strength. Photo source: TikTok/@michyceleb1

Mother showed great strength

Instead of knotting the front of her wrapper, she opened the space up and wrapped the second baby in the front. With a piece of cloth, she was able to carry the two children at once.

Many people were wowed by the way she went about it as they prayed that she will reap the fruit of her labour.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 43,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nan Akua Breyie Aygemang said:

"A mother can very thing God bless and increase ur wisdom to give dem gud care."

akosuaserwaa43 said:

"Wooooow God bless you and grant you the energy for them."

Dove Eyram_ Annybel said:

"wow, I haven't gotten my twins tho but I know God will make a way again cus it's in the family plenty."

Mrs Twumasi said:

"This is not a joke ohh.. be blessed."

Owusu Amponsaa Edna said:

"in fact motherhood is not a joke ... God bless them."

Latif Latifa Jumai said:

"God bless all mums. then when they grow and focus on taking care of mums, dads don't understand. am not saying dads dont try but the bond."

Nigerian woman backed her baby in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK, Funmilayo Ademoye, revealed how the way she carried her baby amazed five oyinbo people.

In a post on Facebook, she said when she backed her baby, five oyinbos including daddies said they would be bringing their fabrics the next day so that she can teach them.

They called it “wearing babies”. Funmilayo revealed that carrying babies on one’s back is far better than using a baby carrier, saying that the latter has been a burden to her neck.

