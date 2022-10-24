A mother was able to get the reaction of her child when she feed her twin sister without giving her any attention

The baby who appeared angry at the situation grabbed her mother's spoon and fought for her own portion of the food

Social media users said that the kids displayed the kind of funny rivalry that could happen between babies

A mother of twins has shared a video to show just how even babies could be very competitive when they are being deprived.

In a short TikTok clip, she fed one of her twins a spoon of food while playfully ignoring the other. The other kid was surprised.

Baby grabs spoon

Seconds after, she looked at her twin sister very intensely with a stare that showed she was displeased.

When the mother tried feeding the same kid again, her sister grabbed the spoon with force and would not let it go. She made sure she ate from the spoon with a keen struggle.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mamakefabby said:

"The way they stared at each other..lol."

precious said:

"She is like I dare u to take it again."

tawandachikwavair said:

"The way they stared at each other , she was told it will end in tears think about it."

Jamie k ug said:

"The way they were staring at each other."

Riee532 said:

"This one must b the younger one becoz no."

ORUSOSO ODUYE said:

"The vawulence taketh it by force."

adesolaoshilarans said:

"This is what you call, "Twins Trouble". The girl @d right side was like, he be like say you wan collect..."

Akinyi_wendy3 said:

"She's like i dare you to do that again and the other one be like what you going to do aaah."

ibikunlemumqueen said:

"The looking was like, you take it again u will regret it soon. but the look wasn't work she kuku grag the spoon. u can come and kobami."

Mother backs her twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another mother went online in a short video to show people how she carries her twins on her body at the same time easily.

In the clip, the mother, who had already carried one of her babies on her back, turned so people could see the kid well.

After backing the first child with a wrapper, she tied a second piece to hold the other one in place. With two wrappers, she was able to carry the two children at once.

