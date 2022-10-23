A Ugandan woman asked her husband, Asanasi Mulingomusindi to bring in another wife to the house and he obeyed her without delay

Nerimima Juma who is the first wife requested for another woman from her husband when she could not bear him a son

Interestingly, after her husband married the new wife called Lydia, the first wife started to conceive and currently has four children

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nerimima Juma, a Ugandan woman who told her husband to marry more wives has attracted attention online.

Nerimima reportedly said she has no issues with sharing her man, Asanasi Mulingomusindi with other women.

When Nerimima Juma could not conceive, she advised her husband to marry more wives. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

In a video shared on YouTube by Afrimax English, the woman who is the first wife found it hard to conceive after she married her man.

Why you should marry more wives, says first wife

To remedy the situation, Nerimima advised her husband to marry another woman who could give him children.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Asanasi followed his wife's advice and married a new wife who has now given birth to seven children.

Interestingly, after the second wife arrived, the first wife started to conceive and has now given birth to four children.

The family strongly believes that the arrival of the second wife paved the way for them to bear children.

The man has now gone on to marry one more wife, bringing the number of his wives to three.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from YouTube users

Pat Mitchell said:

"I bet he agreed to that quickly. And you would have a lot of help from them so I say it’s a win win."

P&F Original Lord of Crickets said:

"I love Africa and I'm not even from there. What a good wife she is. Amazing story."

Vero Bullock said:

"I'm a jealous wife so my husband has to stay with me only."

@Ma Ra commented:

"If it was the wives decision for the husband to marry another wife for a child then why would the husband now want a third wife? It was the husbands desire the first wife knew this and she thinks love is going along with what he wants. So many women cover there men and go along with nonsense as to not lose them."

Man sends his wife abroad, remains at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a man sent his wife abroad while he remained at home.

When she arrived, the lady shared a video on TikTok to celebrate her safe trip.

She said she has always dreamt of travelling abroad and was glad she found a man who made her dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng