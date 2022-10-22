20 years after relocating to the United Kingdom, a Nigerian man has refused to allow his wife to join him over there

In a tweet, Ben X said his uncle's wife has been living in Nigeria since then as the man hasn't taken her abroad permanently

The story has sparked serious reactions as the man has been called out by people who accuse him of abandoning his wife

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man who refused that his wife should join him in the UK has been tackled by Twitter users.

Twitter user Ben X posted the story of how his uncle moved to the UK but hasn't taken his wife to join him permanently.

The is still married to the woman but hasn't taken her to the UK permanently. Photo credit: MoMo Productions, JGI/Jamie Grill and Aaron Frost. (Photos use for illustration only).

Source: Getty Images

Ben said it is now 20 years since his uncle relocated, but his wife is still in Nigeria and yet to join her husband.

Ben wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"My uncle has been in the UK for nearly 20 years, and has refused to take his wife to the UK permanently.

"Instead, they visit each other once in a while. Sometimes, it is better for your wife to cheat on you in Nigeria than for her to mess up your life abroad. But men won’t learn."

See his full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@PenTitan

"I know a man like this. He explained to us how his £500k mansion in the UK is too important to lose just because someone just wakes up and decides to be "free"."

@Princemayorwar

"Them fit dey shine your uncle wife kongo once in a while be that. If you don't trust your women enough to take her with you, why marry her? If you marry her, why not divorce?"

@slick_uche said:

"In this life, have your own money and create your own opportunities so another person won’t say you want to steal their own."

@dmwb615 said:

"Your uncle has another wife in UK."

Man sends his wife abroad, remains at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a man sent his wife abroad while he remained at home.

When she arrived, the lady shared a video on TikTok to celebrate her safe trip.

She said she has always dreamt of travelling abroad and was glad she found a man who made her dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng