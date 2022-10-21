A mum has proudly stormed TikTok to show off the sweet bond between her beautiful twin babies who are all over each other

She posted a video showing when the two children were eating and decided to kiss each other in a lovely way

The heartwarming video has made many people happy on TikTok as they confessed falling in love with the twins

Amazing twin babies have shown each other love in a heartwarming video sighted on TikTok.

The kids where being fed by their mother when they came close and gave each other a passionate kiss.

The twins were eating when they turned to each other and shared a deep kiss. Photo credit: TikTok/@bae_favvy1.

Source: UGC

What they did in the short clip has been described as a display of the strong bond that exists between twins.

Their mother proudly shared the video, saying she has observed how strongly her twins are attached to each other.

She wrote:

"The bond between this two is inseparable."

More lovely was how the cute kids stared at each other passionately before the kiss. The video has wowed many TikTokers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The video has sparked positive reactions from lovers of children who took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Man of them say they are praying to have twins too. See some few of the comments below:

@Pretty_divine said:

"When they will start fighting now, they will not remember this kiss. Twins and their wahala."

@lovy ORIATO commented:

"Please tell me how did you do it to have twins I love twins."

@nanadokuwaa said:

"Lovely twins. This is the first time I have seen such a beautiful twins."

@paulineruitiiyu said:

"I tap this in Jesus name."

@Miss sugar and horny reacted:

"God please I need twins."

@rebeccaita888 said:

"Make una help me pray for twins. I don pray tire."

@metykeza@shish reacted:

"What? They just did that, yet am here no nothing about kissing."

@user5346347191484 remarked:

"Awwww so lovely. God please bless me with twins."

Source: Legit.ng