A mother has shared heartwarming clips of her sons taking good care of their only sister who's the last born

While sharing the videos, the mother revealed that the brothers were not happy when she announced she was expecting a girl

However, following their sister's birth, the young boys became so close to her and now treat her like a queen

A group of brothers have melted hearts with their affectionate attitude towards their little sister.

In a sweet video compilation, the boys showered love on their sister and even held an umbrella for her while out in the sun.

Brothers treat sister like a queen

Source: Instagram

The mother however recounted that the boys felt disappointed when she announced that she was pregnant with a girl.

When she gave birth, their feelings changed and they knew that she was the 'missing piece' in their life.

"Our boys were disappointed initially to hear that we were having a girl. Until they met their sister. They changed their rough and tough ways and learnt to be gentle. They put her needs before their own. They make her feel special. They had no idea they were missing a piece of their puzzle. Now she's the light of their life", the caption on the video read.

Social media reactions

Fur.pawpaw said:

"This is beautiful. What is more precious than having 3 big brothers take care of you. You can see the love in the brother's eyes."

7119trilly stated:

"Since the father is responsible for the gender, after giving him all those boys, he came through! Happy for everyone."

Bibbi145 reacted:

"They will be great fathers and husbands, I’m very sure."

G.i_jenna commented:

"I want to follow these brothers while they follow their sister until they're grown. Those boys are going to look out for her until forever."

Georgie_knight_eardley reacted:

"You raised your boys the right way."

Soxy_berry stated:

"And they will teach her how to throw a ball, take a noogie, and how to make a proper fist lol!"

Judyannjames9 said:

"Loved your story! Her brothers are so loving towards her. She’s a lucky little gal."

Sherryjessup1 added:

"How adorable! What a lovely & beautiful story. All I could think of was how great it would be to have three older brothers who would always be there to protect & care for you! You can tell they adore her!"

Sister surprises brother with a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young fashion designer, Veekee James, has gone online to share a video of how she surprised her brother with a brand-new car.

The lady revealed that it is the least she could do for a brother who has been there for her and managed her business well. She added that he proved the notion that family can ruin business wrong.

After buying the car, she decorated the vehicle and drove it home. When their mother saw it, she screamed with tears in her eyes and knelt to praise God. The brother was so short of words as he walked close to where the car was with slow steps. His sister hugged him and started thanking him for everything he has done for her.

