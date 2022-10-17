A man has shared the video of the interesting moment his twin brother visited the school where he works as a teacher

The moment his twin entered the class, the students were amazed as they looked at both of them in disbelief

Some of them struggled hard to tell the two brothers apart because they never knew their teacher has a twin

A young teacher got his students confused when his twin brother stormed the class unannounced.

The two brothers look so much alike and the students struggled to tell them apart. The video was seen on the TikTok handle of @twinsdiaries.

The students used their teacher's shoe to pick him out. Photo credit: TikTok/@twinsdiaries.

The students were not aware that their teacher has a twin brother, so they were taken aback when the two were together in their class.

They struggle to tell them apart

Some of them looked them searchingly, trying to pick out their teacher because they were dressed in matching outfits except their shoes.

They therefore used their teacher's shoe to pick him out because their faces and dresses were similar.

Twin brothers storm students' play ground

Apart from the class, another place the man visited with his twin brother was the playground.

When they appeared, the student looked at them with curiosity as they tried to understand what was going on.

But some of the smart students were able to pick out their teacher in the first and second scenes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user66576876615596 said:

"May God bless me with twins. 6 years in marriage no child hmmmm."

@adepatracy1 commented:

"May God bless me with your kind."

@Nze phoebe said:

"His shoes reported him."

@NdabiQuan asked:

"Please is this the only school uniform in Ghana? Because I've seen it numerous times. No hate, it's just a question pls."

@Noble Angel commented:

"This really video made my day."

@Abiba Abdullai said:

"God bless you. You are such a darling. My lovely twins. I wish to me you guys one day and just have fun and make videos together."

