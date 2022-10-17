A blessed Nigerian mum has flaunted her three beautiful kids after she gave birth to the amazing triplets

The mum who is identified on TikTok as Ify showed off her large baby bump and got many people talking

A lot of persons tapped into her blessing as they say they expect such amazing kids in their lives too

A TikTok mum has pulled a lot of attention after she shared a cute video of her triplets.

The beautiful mum whose name is Ify posted the photos and video of her baby bump and a lot of people got attracted.

A lot of TikTok users have expressed admiration for the babies after Ify showed them off. Photo credit: TikTok/@ify111.

Ify called herself Mama of Triplets and laid the babies beautifully for the public to see how blessed she has become.

In another scene of the video, her husband made an appearance as they celebrated together.

TikTok users react to video of triplets babies

@STELLA 2267997217238 said:

"Congratulations ma'ma I tap dis Grace Amen."

@Good Health said:

"Big Congratulations. Amen Amen Amen."

@cashierautomotive said:

"Wow..congratulations Dear. I tap into your blessings in Jesus Mighty Name."

@chinedulynda commented:

"Congratulations I tap your blessings."

Man welcomes baby after 8 years, gets new job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has also reported that a Nigerian man who has been looking for a child for 8 years recently got blessed.

The man whose name is Sampson Olabode said he and his wife spent so much money looking for a child.

He said they spent all their savings trying to conceive all to no avail.

Sampson said that those 8 years of waiting were filled with pain and anguish as many people whom they got married together already had children.

But in 2022, God visited the family and gave the an amazing baby boy.

Not only that, some weeks after his wife gave birth, the man was also blessed with a brand new job after being jobless for months.

When he shared his testimony on Twitter, so many people said it was the baby who brought the job.

Sampson's testimony encouraged a lot of people who reacted by saying God intervenes at the appropriate time.

