A new dad was asked to take care of his infant baby while his wife was away to make her hair at the saloon

But on her return, she found out to her shock that the dad, Big Miller has fed the baby with a lot of water and milk

Big Miller has defended himself, saying the baby was crying and he had no breas't milk to feed it with

A new mum has tackled her husband in a funny TikTok video for allegedly feeding their baby with too much water.

She had left the infant in his care while away to plait her hair, but she returned and found that he fed him water and too much milk.

Big Miller's wife accused him of overfeeding the baby while she was away. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigmiller09.

In the funny clip posted on TikTok, the mum shouted in fear that the husband has killed her baby.

The husband, Big Miller however defended himself in the clip as he said the baby was crying and he decided to do something to help.

But the baby didn't appear to have been harmed in any way as it watched its mother gently. Some people accused the man in the comment section, saying he is the one who drank the milk.

Reactions to the story from TikTok users

@Command said:

"He drank all the milk I no trust this guy."

@Nma zorch commented:

"Is there any way I can love this video 100000 times God ohh."

@itz blessing gold said:

"He was taking the water,taking the water. My belle ooo."

@Clem commented:

"This man drink am."

@real._morge said:

"He has drink the milk my himself."

@ARABA said:

"Are you sure it's the baby who finished the milk."

@oluwatoyinabdulla commented:

"At least he's trying."

@yanga said:

"See the way the baby is tired full stomach."

