A young teacher has got many people's reactions on social media after she danced to Ruger's Girlfriend with her pupils

The kids placed one hand on their heads as they shook waists in line with the song's dance move

TikTokers said that the entertainment she gave them will always make them want to come to school

A kindergarten teacher has got many people praising her for the way she made the classroom fun for her students.

In a video Maria Margaret Ritah shared on TikTok, the lady played Ruger's Girlfriend as she joined her kids in a choreography.

Many people praised her creative way of making the students happy. Photo source: TikTok/@marimar0064

Making school fun with music

The clip stirred mixed reactions as people were divided between those who considered the song inappropriate for kids and TikTokers who were of the opinion that she is a creative teacher.

The latter group argued that her dance would make the kids love to go back to school always.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1000 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ALI DE GREAT said:

"THE 5th kid eehhhhh."

Marion Judith said:

"The kids understood the assignment."

user1825970427120 said:

"I wish you are my baby's teacher which school is this."

florahmalicruize said:

"Im imagining if i were a teacher by profession, i did it in Vacation but i stole d show from my learners."

lá flawless Glam said:

"Pipo will always criticise everythg….let the kids enjoy plz."

Pauleen Samwel said:

"Have always admired to become a teacher someday but my anger can't stand kids nonsense. Kudos! teacher."

Ithungu Cathy said:

"When the teacher is a TikToker."

