A lady who used to hawk fairly used clothes popular called Okrika has finally become a supplier of clothes

Caroline Wanjuku shared a video of her shop on TikTok to celebrate her accomplishment so far in her business

The video has encouraged a lot of people especially as she said she was mocked by people as a hawker

A TikTok video has shown a lady who was a hawker but has now become a supplier.

The young lady known as Caroline Wanjuku said she used to hawk fairly used clothes known as Okrika.

Caroline said God gave her a second chance and she has become successful. Photo credit: TikTok/@carolineshiko1.

Source: UGC

Many people thought she will never make it as she said they made mockery of her hustle back then.

Things have changed for Caroline

Things has however got better for Caroline as she now supplies the fairly used clothes in big packages.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She posed in her shop, showing it off in the video. There are a lot of bags of clothes in the shop, showing that things have changed for the better in her life.

Her story of rise from the background has inspired a lot of people on TikTok as they reacted to her video with a lot of congratulations.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@fatality said:

"Show me your ways master."

@naomistrendywear commented:

"Omg! You mean you've come from this far? So amazing."

@Yasmin Shi said:

"Good work girl you encourage me soo much."

@millen cherotich reacted:

"That's great work keep it up let them say "kumbe she was coming "and thank God always."

Nigerian crayfish hawker makes it big

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who used to hawk crayfish made it and became a big supplier.

According to the lady, her boyfriend even left her when she started to hawk the commodity.

She however refused to leave the business as she continued to hustle until her business became very big.

She shared an old video of when she started, carrying crayfish on her head and many were left inspired.

In another scene of the video, she was seen in her big office as she looked more beautiful and completely transformed.

Source: Legit.ng