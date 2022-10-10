A group of Arsenal Fans in Kenya stormed a local church to thank God for the successes being recorded by their club

A viral video shows when the Gunner's supporters filed out and danced happily to the admiration of the congregation

The interesting video has drawn reactions from Twitter users after it was posted by African Facts Zone

A video of some Arsenal fans storming a church in Kenya for thanksgiving has gone viral.

The short clip was posted on Twitter by the African Facts Zone, but it has gone viral and attracted comments. It is not known if the video is recent.

Arsenal is currently top of the English Premier League table. Photo credit: @AfricanFactsZone and Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In the video, the supporters of the club all dressed up in the club's jersey and filled out in a single line.

They danced happily as they proceeded to the altar for the thanksgiving service while the entire congregation watched.

Arsenal tops the league table

Arsenal is currently on top of the English Premier League table beating the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United to the top position.

On October 9, the English side defeated Liverpool FC 3:2 but it is not known if the thanksgiving service is connected to the recent victory.

Watch the video below:

Twitter reactions

@kwadwosheldon said:

"Lmao small club mentality. Kai."

@UkachukuSamuel commented:

"When? Was it after the match, or today being Monday?"

@alvin_mudi reacted:

"A group of people who got together and chose to support a local church are getting battered because they also happen to support Arsenal. What if they never supported Arsenal but still supported the church would you also judge them that harshly?"

@SudiJumaa said:

"One of the main reasons, the Kenya ladies gooners are some of the most beautiful in the universe."

@Flexydoro commented:

"This is beautiful. After being in d wilderness for so long."

Source: Legit.ng