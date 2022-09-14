Two pretty damsels have been seen doing exceptionally well when they engaged each other in a captivating waist dance wearing Arsenal and Manchester United jerseys

The two shapely ladies took to the dance floor to challenge each other in a spectacular manner, leaving fans gushing and wishing for more

People are still trying to judge and determine the winner of the hot contest that has caught attention on Instagram

A video of two ladies putting on Arsenal and Manchester United jerseys and dancing nicely has gone viral online.

Social media users find the video interesting because the two dancers seem to be competing with each other in terms of moves.

The two ladies whined their waists while wearing Arsenal and Manchester United jerseys. Photo credit: @alicja_ab and @yaseminspo.

Arsenal on top

In the short clip, the two cuties did not give each other a breathing space as they danced in amazing ways.

Yet, their dance moves were in measured uniformity and the pace was almost the same. It has generated an argument as some declared the Arsenal lady as the winner.

Arsenal and Manchester United fans argue who wins

It almost became a football battle as fans of the two teams represented themselves well.

While some said the lady in Arsenal jessey won, others gave it to the lady in Manchester United jessey.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mixed reactions have trailed the video. While some are happy to see the ladies in jerseys, others are disappointed in their clubs so they extended their anger to the dancers. Many more enjoyed the dance and reacted with an emoji. See some of the reactions below:

@riothake said:

"The fact you wearing Man U hurts me."

@skyboyzenterprise commented:

"Just ain’t gone tag the friend tho. Shady much lol."

@youngtrt34 said:

"Still top of the league."

@wann_cast said:

"Arsenal everyday of the week."

