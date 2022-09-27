A touching video of a tired little boy sleeping outside a house has gone viral and generated comments on TikTok

Amazingly, the little boy whose name is not clear did not fall despite being deeply asleep in an awkward position

TikTokers are trying to understand the video and to know what was wrong with the kid, but some prayed for him

A boy has touched many hearts on TikTok after a video showed him sleeping deeply.

He was sitting upright while asleep and he did not fall despite his awkward sleeping position.

The boy's sleeping position has generated reactions on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@promisen32.

Source: UGC

It was not stated where the video was recorded, but it has nonetheless gone viral on the platform.

His name or the problem he is going through was also not mentioned in the video shared by @promisen32.

As of the time of writing this story, it has gathered thousands of comments and likes.

Most of those engaging the video are praying for the boy because the way he was sitting poorly suggests all may not be well with him.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to the video

@prettyPatrick 8 said:

"God bless you my son."

@Edward hope said:

"That one na strong man he refuse to fall."

@Moll Moses Bockarie commented:

"God bless this little innocent kid."

@user8397937473093 said:

"He will surely do the needful dear, he's too faithful to fails us."

@ocloofamous said:

"It shall be well my friend."

@djohnson313 commented:

"May God bless all the innocent poor kids out there."

@omunoEsther1234 said:

"So nice baby boy God bless you."

Source: Legit.ng