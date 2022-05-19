A touching video has captured the moment a young boy who probably went to hustle was going back home after a day's job

The young boy had a shovel, bucket and a big bag, making many to suggest that the boy went to work as a labourer at a construction site

Although the boy's identity is not yet confirmed, he was alone without an adult which is why some have concluded that he went on his own

A video has shown a young boy going home after what seemed to be a hard day's labour at a construction site.

Although the boy's identity is not known yet, it is suggested that he went to hustle on his own especially as there was no adult with him.

The boy walked alone. Photo credit: @saintavenue_.

Source: Instagram

He had tools with him

The tools he had with him also suggested that he may have gone to hustle at a construction site.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He had a shovel, a bucket, and a big bag that hung at his back as he walked alone.

Internet users have swooped on the video as it has been viewed countless times with some lamenting that the boy was too young to hustle.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@don_drailes said:

"Is this our overseas people start estate from small with school uniform?"

@nba.lifestyle147 reacted:

"Failed country Great citizens."

@biggiestbiggie commented:

"Na make nor be only book u suppose know get hand work."

@coprakary said:

"The street is kul .na human being just wicked."

@nadmedics commented:

"This boy is supposed to be going to school but Nigeria has failed him."

Little girl shows off make up skills

In related story, Legit.ng reported that a young girl showed off her make-up skills making many people to wonder how she learned it.

But the girl's mum said has been learning the work for at least two weeks before she displayed the skills.

With the way she made herself up in the front of a mirror, many people said she behaved like a professional make-up artist. Many showered the girl with endless praises and admiration.

After watching the video which was shared on Instagram, some adult ladies offered to learn under the little girl and also to be made up by her at a fee.

Source: Legit.ng