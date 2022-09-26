A lady identified on TikkTok as Brown Sugar has been applauded after she was seen frying garri for her parents

She said in the touching video that frying garri does not stop her from being the pretty slay queen that she is

Other TikTokers agreed with her that it is good to help one's parents at home before coming online to slay

TikTokers are praising a Nigerian slay queen who helped her parents to fry garri.

In a TikkTok video, the lady known as @brownsugarnice advised people to help their parents.

The girl said the garri is Warri garri. Photo credit: TikTok.@brownsugarnice.

Source: UGC

Not the type to shy away from domestic chores, Brown Sugar was very serious with her work time.

She shared another photo of when she was done with work and had gone out to have a good time.

In the second scene, she stood in front of a popular restaurant slaying after working.

Her action and the advise that followed it touched many people who took to the comment section to praise her.

TikTok users shower her with encomiums

Her friends and followers who saw the video bared their minds as follows:

@Abdul Malik Ikhelowa said:

"Na dis kind babe person dey find abeg, no be all dis olosho were full street."

@fatelineogbekhilu commented:

"God will bless you for helping your parents and still slay. If its some girls they will hide it they can't post it God will expose."

@obenejoy said:

"My dear, went through the exact same thing. Nothing is bringing us down babe."

@Nestafavy29Small commented:

"I can relate sis God bless us."

@Queen joy said:

"I also did this but the problem with some guys is that when they see u doing it they won't even talk to u but now they are all shouting this is type."

@fabulousqueen00 Rosemary said:

"Really love doing this."

Source: Legit.ng