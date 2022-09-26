"Na This Kind Babe I Dey Look for": Slay Queen Helps Her Parents to Fry Garri, TikTok Video Goes Viral
- A lady identified on TikkTok as Brown Sugar has been applauded after she was seen frying garri for her parents
- She said in the touching video that frying garri does not stop her from being the pretty slay queen that she is
- Other TikTokers agreed with her that it is good to help one's parents at home before coming online to slay
TikTokers are praising a Nigerian slay queen who helped her parents to fry garri.
In a TikkTok video, the lady known as @brownsugarnice advised people to help their parents.
Not the type to shy away from domestic chores, Brown Sugar was very serious with her work time.
She shared another photo of when she was done with work and had gone out to have a good time.
In the second scene, she stood in front of a popular restaurant slaying after working.
Her action and the advise that followed it touched many people who took to the comment section to praise her.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users shower her with encomiums
Her friends and followers who saw the video bared their minds as follows:
@Abdul Malik Ikhelowa said:
"Na dis kind babe person dey find abeg, no be all dis olosho were full street."
@fatelineogbekhilu commented:
"God will bless you for helping your parents and still slay. If its some girls they will hide it they can't post it God will expose."
@obenejoy said:
"My dear, went through the exact same thing. Nothing is bringing us down babe."
@Nestafavy29Small commented:
"I can relate sis God bless us."
@Queen joy said:
"I also did this but the problem with some guys is that when they see u doing it they won't even talk to u but now they are all shouting this is type."
@fabulousqueen00 Rosemary said:
"Really love doing this."
Oyinbo lady seen hustling in Nigerian market
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an Oyinbo lady was seen hustling inside a Nigerian market.
She was seen selling food condiments just like market women do.
The video seen on TikTok generated a hilarious argument even though the lady said she was just having fun.
Source: Legit.ng