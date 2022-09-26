A Nigerian man, Toba Adeyeye, has released a romantic text his house cleaner believed to be in her 40s sent him

In the text, the mother of two professed her undying love for the young man, pleading that she needs him

Toba said that he had thought he was helping her, lamenting that being nice can be stupid in most cases

Mixed reactions have trailed a leaked love text message a house cleaner sent to her Nigerian boss.

The man in question, Toba Adeyeye, had shared the text on Twitter as his craziest experience in a longtime.

Toba said he is confused. Photo Credit: @OtunbaToba

Toba revealed that the house cleaner is a widowed mother of two who should be in her 40s.

While stating that he was confused, Toba said he thought he was helping her by providing a job, extra pay and not complaining when foodstuffs, as well as other edibles, go missing in the kitchen after her cleaning.

He blamed himself for the text, stating that being nice can be stupid in most cases.

The house cleaner is deeply in love with him

In the text, the smitten house cleaner said she cannot continue to die in silence as her love for him is troubling her mind.

The older woman said she loved everything about him and that he should find a place in his mind to place her.

She expressed her desire for their relationship to be closer.

See the man's tweet below:

Social media reactions

@PlateauGirll said:

"Fine oga...you are entering her eye ni o..

"But I always recommend letting such people go.

"They could become obsessive along the line.since they have access to your home, food and almost everything it's not safe to keep them around..

"Pay her off if you can and cha ge your lock."

@debbiefoodie said:

"You gotta admire her courage. Don't vilify her for been expressive. 'Love' can make us do 'stupid things'.

"I have had my own share of my employee having some form of crush on me. But it eventually pass because BOSS and relationship don't mix. So this might be a phase too."

@DuroBare said:

"It seems wrong to you because this is not coming from your own desire to have phileo kind of love. We all have different love language and your agape love might be her own kind of love language. Toba, permit me to ask you few questions please; which of her status infuriated..."

@LogicalySpeakn said:

"Nothing wrong, there are things u can do with you life rather than bring every matter on here for clout. Now that you've posted, what do you want us to do about it?"

Lady shares sweet messages she received from her gateman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had leaked the sweet messages her gateman sent her.

Temitope said she was really surprised to receive love messages on WhatsApp from her gateman.

In the chats she shared on Twitter, the gateman said he had admired her for a long time and could no longer keep the feelings to himself.

He pleaded with her to give him a chance and ignore the fact that he was a gateman. Sharing screenshots of their chats on Twitter, Temitope said:

"My gate man legit told me he has feelings for me. I don’t even feel safe anymore."

Source: Legit.ng