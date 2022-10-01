A Nigerian man became heartbroken after his fiancee said she needed more time before he could marry him

The lady's chats to him came after they had already done introduction and the date for the collection of marriage list was fixed

Many Nigerians told the heartbroken man to forget about her as she had already seen someone richer than he is

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @VershPeter went online on Thursday, September 29, to narrate how how his heart got broken.

He revealed that they he and his lover had already done their introduction lover when she sent him WhatsApp chats. Before the messages, the date for collection of list was fixed.

Many Nigerians advised the man to forget the lady. Photo source: @VershPeter

The heartbreak

She started the conversation with "When exactly do you want to marry?". When the man told her, she replied with a baby gif.

The lady went ahead to say she is not sure of the need to marry the following year. The man got confused and said:

"At this point I don't even know what to say, guess I'll tell mommy to stop preparation to go and collect list."

She stated that she has a lot of things going through her mind and she needs time to think about everything well.

See their conversation below:

Below are some of the reactions:

@tolanitosyne said:

"A broken engagement is better than a broken marriage,I've never seen a more non challant about to be bride."

@baldscallywag said:

"She’s not scared kan kan, she just met someone who’s more financially flamboyant than you & she doesn’t want to marry you & be cheating..."

@Okoyenonso_ said:

"If I ever have a discussion like this with my supposed partner? That relationship ends there after."

@Tunji_007 said:

"She knows what she’s doing. She has checked out of that relationship."

@Fuqforpayy said:

"This one is discharging you."

@AyotundeSeun said:

"This babe has moved on o. She was even trying to make a joke at some point in that chat! Bruh."

