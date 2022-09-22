A touching video capturing the moment a woman took her Canada-bound daughter to the airport has elicited emotional reactions

Both mother and her only child who are best of friends shed tears as they bade one another goodbye

According to the woman, seeing her daughter off one of the hardest tasks she has had to do in her life

A woman was emotional as she accompanied her daughter to the airport as she got ready to fly to Canada.

The kid's mum who shared their emotional airport clip on TikTok said that her daughter would be living with her husband in Canada.

While keeping mum on why the kid had to relocate, she described seeing her daughter off to Canada as one of the hardest tasks ever.

She captured how they got to the airport in a vehicle and the moment they hugged and kissed as her kid made to leave.

She said she and the kid are each other's best friends. Both mum and daughter cried, as seen in the clip.

Social media reactions

user518689799108 said:

"I know how you feel I do the same sent my two boys years and now when am ready I can go to just pray and Canada is so clean and nice."

user9597447292258 said:

"I know how u feeling mama i send my one an only daughter to live in the US an she's doing so good now pray an put her in God hands."

phoenix_queen01 said:

"Girl smh I sent my ride or die son to Florida to live with his dad I swear a piece of my heart breaks daily especially when he visits and leaves."

emeldah mohapi said:

"It’s was bold of u to do that : May God give u strength . We always have to do what is best for the baby . Good jobs mama."

T’raè said:

"As mums we make the biggest sacrifices for our kids to be the best they can be & have the best opportunities."

Nigerian lady makes a surprise return home after 3 years in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had made her mum and siblings emotional with her surprise return from UK after 3 years.

She recorded her father, mother and siblings' reactions to seeing her and shared the clips on her TikTok handle. At the gate, when she was dropped off by a cab, the first person who saw her was her father.

Answering the gate, the man's emotions went from normal to shock on recognising the identity of the 'August visitor.' In the video, he shut the gate in her face, went back in and returned to take a second look as if trying to confirm it wasn't a ghost.

