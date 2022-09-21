A leaked Whatsapp chat has shown the stunning moment a young lady rejected the N40,000 given to her by her man

In the chat, the girl requested for N50,000 but the man pleaded that he can only afford N40,000 at the moment

But his woman told him in no uncertain terms that she wants nothing less than N50,000 from him or they will break up

Internet users are reacting to a leaked Whatsapp chat that shows the moment a lady demanded N50,000 from her man.

When she made the demand, her man pleaded with her to take N40,000 from him, but she was adamant in the chats shared by @mufasatundeednut.

The lady in question insisted on N50,000 or the relationship will end. Photo credit: Westend61, Bloomberg/Getty Images and Instagram/@mufasatundeednut.

She insisted that the money must be N50,000 or the relationship will come to an end.

Man agrees to give her 50,000

Under pressure, the young man agreed to part with N50,000 to avoid problems. He requested for an account number to send the money to.

His girlfriend, however, refused to send the account number, insisting that the young man must not pressure her.

She said she will send the account number when she is free. While some have frowned at her behaviour, others believe she is using charms.

See the chat below:

Instagram users react

@jiggy_ii said:

"Kayamata successfully tested."

@mascara_vibez commented:

"Try dey tag person na my chat be this na."

@theprettynurse__ said:

"Where una Dey see dis kind partner?"

@jenyfah_queen commented:

"This one Na juju. Nothing you wan tell me."

@nohpheesat said:

"It might actually not be the guy’s fault he might need help. Maybe the girl is using “do as I say honey by Bobrisky."

@meridian488 said:

"God when. Na this kind relationship I need."

@aloy_vivian said:

"Ehn… where I dey when this kind guy dey exist?"

Source: Legit.ng