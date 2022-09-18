A video of a young man proving his love for his woman in a sweet manner has stirred massive reactions online

The doting lover went underwater in a bid to assure his woman of his true and undying love for her

Reacting to the video, netizens penned down heartwarming messages to the couple for finding 'true love'

A young man recently went underwater to reiterate his unflinching love for his woman.

A sweet video making rounds online showed the man inside the ocean while fully coated in protective swimming gears.

Man swims inside ocean to prove his love Photo Credit: @the.bainomugishas

Source: UGC

His woman stood outside watching in awe as he brought out a placard which had the inscription 'I love you'.

Sharing the video via her TikTok account @the.bainomugishas, the lady said she never thought he would carry out such an act for her.

According to her, he had always told her he would swim the 'ocean' for her, but she never believed.

"He didn't lie when he said he would swim the ocean just to say I love you", the emotional lady said.

Netizens gush over romantic lovers

@happinesskul said:

"God I'm seeing what you are doing for others."

@whatyoustaringat87 stated:

"The pressure is getting wessserr. This is beautiful."

@derickwaradio wrote:

"I’ve run short of words Wabula let me look for money day & night."

@ellaciousbaby100 reacted:

"I claim dis. I pray may d good Lord gives me someone who will love me like dis."

@oluwamezie0 remarked:

"Abeg make we no lie. No love without Money. na who get money dey enter ocean with confidence o."

@prettyshillaaa0 commented:

"Love is the sweetest thing when you get ur soul mate. How I wish my husband can copy."

@lebs00 added:

"Yoh yoh yoh this is Amazing. My father see me through. I need this kind of feritale desirable love."

@nuovoblezz said:

"This is what we want to see on the internet , not people that think love does not exist , let love lead , if you fail still keep on trying."

Watch the video below:

Lady needs a man who would go to jail to prove love for her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Twitter user identified as Falilat left people with different interesting reactions after she said what she would like in her love life.

Falilat said she needed someone who could go to extreme lengths to prove their love to her even if it meant going to jail. This led to a debate on her timeline with people also asking her what she could do for love.

Issues of love and relationship have been quite prevalent on social media with different people sharing their hot takes on it from time to time.

Source: Legit.ng