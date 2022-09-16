Afolashade Shakirat, a Nigerian woman has shared the story of how her housemaid surprised her with N100k cash

According to her, the maid said she has been taking the money from her so as to help her save it and then decided to return it

Opinions are divided as she asks what she should do to the maid because the money was totally unexpected

Afolashade Shakirat, a Nigerian woman has shocked netizens after she said her maid gave her the sum of N100k cash.

Afolashade narrated that her maid said she has been taking her money and helping her to save it.

The maid said she has been saving the money for Afolashade. Photo credit: TikTok/@slimheadies01 and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Many netizens were left in disbelief but she has not taken down the video that she posted on TikTok.

She asked her followers what she should do to the maid. Opinions are currently divided as some people said she should just bless the maid with the money since she showed a lot of honesty.

Others advised her to ask the maid to bring the remaining money since she may taken more.

Watch the video below:

Tiktokers react in disbelief

Some TikTokers could not believe Afolashade and they clearly said so in the comment section. See some of the comments below:

@——Debby said:

"Ask her where the remaining is."

@chinonyesophy commented:

"Imagine if u saw the 100k in her bag, even before u realize she is saving it for you. You would have accused her of stealing."

@Faithful720 said:

"This means you are treating her with love. Just dash small thing."

@sophisti1 said:

"Compensate her for the truthfulness."

@wealthyuyi288 said:

"That's what my daughter always do when ever I complain of broke she will go in and say mummy you have money take."

@user9571691033464 commented:

"Hope is not what am thinking."

@allison jones said:

"Sack her make she come work for my house abeg."

