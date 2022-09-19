A little Nigerian kid born with uncommon and unique body features like white frontal hairs and birthmarks become an internet sensation

What is even intriguing is the fact that the father of the kid has the same unique birthmarks and white frontal hairs

Videos of the Nigerian dad and kid also revealed more about the other uncommon birth features they share

A Nigerian dad and his cute little kid with natural white frontal hairs and unique birthmarks on their foreheads have stunned netizens.

Videos of the duo shared on TikTok via a page run by the man have garnered millions of views.

Nigerian dad and kid with rare birthmarks. Photo Credit: TikTok/@gbozimormoses

In one of the videos, the man appeared shirtless to expose his chest with shiny skin colours which is believed to be vitiligo.

Vitiligo is a condition in which the pigment is lost from areas of the skin, causing whitish patches, often with no clear cause.

It was also observed that the kid also has patches of white-like skin colour in different parts of the body.

The gender of the kid couldn't be ascertained as it was nowhere stated in all videos shared on the page.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user6416231281879 said:

"Too many supernatural potentials on u guys find out and make use of it."

fine nice Edo to the world said:

"Bros never think about DNA one ...this baby now 200000000000% yours."

Fatima binousha Thia said:

"Machala brother don t show that god bless you and your son."

Lekan Orolabi said:

"If you talk of DNA, I go sell our family house by took pick."

Little girl with a unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl born with a shiny mark on her face and white frontal hairs had gone viral.

The beautiful girl is blessed with a rare facial appearance that captivated netizens who showered her praises.

In several videos shared by her mother @tasharuth00 on TikTok, the adorable girl flaunted her birthmark and sang a native song. A couple of videos spotted on the page revealed the little girl's unique shiny birthmark with white frontal hairs.

