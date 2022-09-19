A short clip shared on Instagram has shown a girl playing table tennis as she competed with an old woman like a champion

After several services, the girl outmatched the woman with a strong pass across her table that came with a smashing whoosh

Many people who reacted to the video were wowed by the kid's tenacity as some said she was trained well

A video shared by Tunde Ednut showed the moment a young kid played tennis like a pro while facing a woman.

With a great grip on the bat's handle, the kid never missed a pass sent to her table. She returned everything with a level of energy that belied her age.

The kid engaged the woman in tennis with the strength of an adult. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Amazing game play

uring their game, the woman at the other end kept muttering what sounds like instructions to the girl.

The last serve by the kid was made with a forceful smashing move that caught the woman unawares.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

prettymikeoflagos said:

"Awwww so beautiful to watch."

stevespotlight said:

"OBOYYYY THIS WAS ME AT 10YRS OLD OHH BETTER ASK SOMEONE, BUT U KNOW NAIJA NOW I can still play table tennis with any thing."

obaksolo said:

"Train your Kids in the way you want and they would grow in it. Love it."

iamslowdog said:

"I can. I go give am 15. Use left. Close one eye. Win am. No time."

walteranga said:

"Chaiii I remember when I been dey play like dis for okrika waterside with kpako bats."

