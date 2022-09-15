A video has shown cute quadruplets as they attend school for the very first time in their beautiful uniforms

Their mother took to TikTok to share the amazing clip as she ushered them into the new chapter of their lives

The children comprising of 3 boys and 1 girl has melted hearts online and made many people emotional on the platform

A heartwarming video has shown the moment beautiful quads commenced school for the first time.

Their first day in school has shown how happy they are to start a new chapter in their lives together as they showed no sign of sadness associated with kids' first time in school.

The cute quads Camille, Casper, Carissa and Casen have melted hearts on social media on their first day of school. Photo credit: TikTok/@thequadruplet_c4.

The quads are named Camille, Casper, Carissa and Casen. They were seen smiling and dazzling in their school uniforms.

Their mother took to TikTok to share the video to celebrate the important phase in the kids' lives.

The children comprise a girl and three boys and they are very popular on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Expectedly, the video of the quadruplets commencing school has attracted the attention of netizens many of whom took to the comment section to say they are tapping into the huge blessing. See a few of the comments below:

Oluwafolukemi said:

"So lovely. They will not die in Jesus name favour of God Shall locate them. I tap the blessing of quadruplet in Jesus name."

@mariamdamilopius said:

"So beautiful, tap to this beautiful blessings."

@Sal Reva said:

"They even look identical. God is wonderful."

