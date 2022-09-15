An interesting little boy with amazing sewing skills has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed him on his mother's machine

Although the video did not show any clothes that he made, the way he handled the machine like a pro has impressed many people

Netizens are in the comment section of the video, showering the boy with plenty of encomiums and saying good things about him

A sharp boy has gone viral online because of the professional way he handled his mother's sewing machine.

A video trending on TikTok shows the boy using the machine as if he has been in the profession for years.

The mum is clearly so proud of her son. Photo credit: tiktok.com/@abygele7, Jamie Garbutt and David Sacks/Getty Images.

However, the video did not show any clothes that he has made, but the stunning way he used the sewing machine attracted netizens.

In the clip, he pedalled the machine nicely while the wheel sped off. His mother proudly shared it and captioned it:

"My son in work mode."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Many social media users who have seen the video have showered the little boy with so much praise as they called him a star. One particular user said the mum is doing the right thing by trying to catch her son young.

@chiksbaby1 said:

"Wow well-done cutie."

@sonia omon

"Wow! Catching him young kudos."

@user3480654445658

"This boy is more than creative guy."

