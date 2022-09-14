A Nigerian mum has cried out after her baby spilled palm oil and sat on it in a video that has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the baby was seen messing himself up with the red oil, giving his mum the job of cleaning him and the floor

TikTokers find the video highly amusing with some quickly relating to it and saying babies are known to be mischievous

A baby has been sighted messing himself up with palm oil in a viral video that has caught the attention of netizens.

In the short clip shared on TikTok by Mmasi Ivan, the baby was seen playing with the oil on a tiled floor.

The Nigerian mum said she bought the oil for more than N4,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@mmasi_ivan.

Source: UGC

Just like someone bathing with water, the baby had himself messed up completely with the edible oil.

His mother was left in pain knowing that she is the one who will do the cleaning after he is done with his mischievous play.

When he saw his mother, he smiled at the camera and continued to play unperturbed.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Meanwhile, social media reactions have trailed the video after it was shared on TikTok. Some people immediately related to the video and confirmed that kids are known to be mischief makers. But others just laughed out loud. See some of the comments below:

@Twinkle Elina said:

"Mummy we don’t like this ooo. Well done king Ivan. We hail thee."

@NanaSukali242 said:

"Palm oil? baby is just doing his skincare routine."

@Mag Da Lene605 commented:

"I no go do you anything oo, na your papa go clean you up."

@user2781547183671 reacted:

"He's even playing at the crime scene....I want this baby."

Baby spills his mother's powder in viral video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum caught her baby boy spilling her powder on the floor.

The mum was shocked at the sight as she promptly got hold of the boy and punished him.

The boy wanted to flee the scene immediately after he committed the bad act but he was found out by the watchful mother.

He tried to cry too, but that could not help as he was immediately rebuked.

