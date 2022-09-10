A viral wedding video has shown the moment a Nigerian dad passionately pleaded with his in-law to take good care of his daughter

It got to the point that the dotting man broke down in tears while making his speech in the viral wedding video

The touching video has attracted emotional reactions from Nigerians online with many of them joining the man to strengthen the plea

A viral wedding video has shown a Nigerian dad coming down to tears while making a speech on his daughter's wedding day.

In the video, the man broke down and cried and had to receive a soothing hug from his daughter who was standing by his side.

The passionate plea of the Nigerian dad has made many people emotional on social media. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

The man pleaded with his in-law to take good care of his daughter. His passionate plea has gone viral.

Social media users agree that it is usually an emotional moment when dads give their daughters out in marriage.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Nigerians online have been moved by the man's action at his daughter's wedding. A lot of reactions have trailed the video after it was shared online.

See some of the reactions below:

@mr_hyenana said:

"This Isn’t Weakness."

@cutefayy said:

"Don't hurt his baby girl."

@ask.dehrine commented:

"Shey this boy to hear word so? I wish we could read men’s minds sometimes."

@amaxynaturals said:

"Awwwww. This is so emotional. Don't worry Daddy he will take care of her by the grace of God."

@jeyluxuryhairs commented:

"My dear e reach to beg ooo cos marriage these days na wa!!!"

@magamudi said:

"Father’s love. Nothing compares."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ commented:

"She's definitely a good daughter, may their marriage be blissful n may son in-law not fail daddy."

