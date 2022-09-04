An adorable boy who is fascinated by her mother's burgeoning pregnancy has expressed his joy by playing with it in a sweet video

The short but admirable clip seen online caught the boy kissing and doing other nice things to the big baby bump

The expectant mother who shared the video says she noticed that the boy fell in love with the little sister who is the belly from day one

A cute little boy has been awestruck by the size of her mother's baby bump and he has expressed his admiration for it in the most adorable way.

An impressive clip posted on social media shows the fine boy playing with her mother's baby bump and showing love for his baby sister who is inside the womb.

It is obvious that the boy cannot wait to have his little siter. Photo credit: TikTok/@shugagift.

Source: UGC

He can't wait to carry the baby sister

The boy's admiration for the pregnancy gave him off as someone who is in a hurry to hold his baby sister in his arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The boy's mother who shared the video admits that she has noticed how close the boy has become to the baby sister right from the womb.

Social media users could not help but fall in love with the boy's caring attitude towards the heavy baby bump.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as boy becomes awestruck by mum's heavy pregnancy

When the mum posted the video, congratulatory messages started flying into her comment section. Many mothers tapped into her blessing. Here are a few of the comments:

@user2062868591015joybaby said:

"Wow congratulations my dear I received mine in Jesus name."

@Michaella.Empress commented:

"He’s already playing with her."

@gloriababy1122

"So cute! Safe delivery dear."

@gloriachris1 said:

"And that's my boy he so much loves his baby sis."

Man shows deep love for his baby after holding him for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man got so happy and emotional after holding his baby for the first time.

In an impressive video seen on Twitter, the man got so emotional that he looked at his child intently in the eyes.

Social media users joined in his celebration as they poured him congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng