A funny little boy has dished out a strong warning to anyone who harbours ill thoughts toward his sister

In a video making rounds online, the little boy promised to beat up anyone who messes with his beautiful sister

Reacting to the video, several netizens found the clip hilarious while others applauded the little lad

A video of a little boy displaying his love for his sister in a spectacular way has stunned people online.

The little boy while singing and having fun with his sister, warned people against messing with her.

Protective little boy dishes out warning Photo Credit: Notjustok

Source: Instagram

He turned the warning into a rap song and showed off his muscles while at it. According to the little boy, he'd beat up anyone who dares to mess with his sister.

His proud sister, on the other hand, stood behind him showing off her dance moves and nodding her head to the lyrics of his song.

"My sister, my sister, nobody can mess with my sister. If they mess with my sister, ama beat them up", the little boy warned.

Netizens react to funny video

Hify_2 said:

"Dude was born a protective brother and with full energy gangster vibe."

evra13th wrote:

"Make him self nor mess with other people’s sister too."

Macaulayrume commented:

"This music sweet pass some of our Nigeria artist I no wan call names but one of them na say he go win Grammy with he hit track."

Bravee001 reacted:

"Make everybody get peace self. Avoid he sister."

Adanna__ya wrote:

"My brother left the group chat and blocked the admin."

Mayor4_life remarked:

"Lol. Bro none when the person wey mess with your sis na Bouncer oh."

Lucy_seichfoods noted:

"U might think niga is joking till he actually beats sam1 up heavily."

Watch the video below:

