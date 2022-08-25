A new daddy was smitten by his adorable baby, and someone caught the cute moment on camera and shared it online

The happy father, who was holding his newborn tenderly, never expected that the quality time spent with his child would make them trend

Social media users found themselves feeling emotional after watching the short clip full of love and happiness

Nothing is more precious than an innocent newborn baby staring back at you. And that is what happened to a new daddy who hopelessly fell in love with his baby after locking eyes with them.

Once the baby was in his arms, he stared at the little cutie with so much love and admiration that his emotional behaviour gained traction online.

A captivated man intensely looked at his newborn baby. Image: @itstheblacklove/Twitter

Source: UGC

In the cutest video shared by a Twitter user, the new dad was seated on a couch and gazed deeply into his child's eyes. His warm smile and loving eyes attracted the newborn to make a few cute sounds and vigorous movements.

@itstheblacklove captioned the clip, captioned "Father's love", and users said that the sweet video had touched their big and fragile hearts.

Fathers who related to the man's video shared similar pictures of their first moments holding their bundles of joy.

Twitter users react

Social media users found the video to be highly interesting as it made many people emotional. They shared their thoughts as follows:

@___sakinah commented:

"I can’t wait to experience this. Watching the man I love falling in love with our child."

@gratefulgii said:

"One day I’ll have the most beautiful little loving fam."

@Gearyroark reacted:

"Nothing warms your heart like you holding your precious newborn.... being a father is a great joy. God bless you."

