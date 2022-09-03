A beautiful lady has made a video showing the box of designer bag, Versace shirt and Hermes shoe her sugar daddy sent to her

The lady who just returned from the gym was surprised about the delivery and the thoughtful gesture from the lover

Many people in her comment section reacted massively to the gifts as some wondered what she is doing for the man

A young lady has gone online to share a short video of that box of gifts that her sugar daddy bought for her.

In the clip, she set her camera before setting the box on her bed for all to see. When she unpacked and saw a Versace shirt and Maison Margiela designer bag, she was surprised as she opened her mouth, saying "oh my God".

Some people said that the gifts showed the man's thinking about her. Photo source: TikTok/@payton.sky

Sugar daddy's doings

She took her time to unpack each gift out of the box, showing it off to people. The lady was very proud of her sugar daddy lover. A second video showed moment she took out a Hermes shoe.

The lady said that she met the box of gift when she came back from the gym. She was so happy about the gesture.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

1234567tucker asked:

"What do u do for the gifts?"

She replied:

"Be cute."

A said:

"I am so out of touch that I don't get why to be excited for an orange box."

Megan said:

"Girl ain't noway big name brands like Maison Margiela and Versace are sending their products in clear plastic bags."

Jade replied:

"I bought a T-shirt of the Versace website and it came in a clear bag. What else are they supposed to put it in?."

Your.fav.stepmom said:

"Oh ok so I’m poor poor bc I have not a clue what the brand of the red bag is lol."

danaem707 said:

"his wife looking at the bank statement and this video."

Source: Legit.ng