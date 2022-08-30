A touching video has shown the moment a Nigerian woman arrived in Ghana for Omugwo as her child just welcomed a baby

Her joy knew no bounds as she stepped into the room, knelt down in joy and raised her hands up in appreciation to God

Both Nigerians and Ghanaians on TikTok readily related to the video as they wished the woman a very happy stay

A Nigerian mum is full of joy and uncontrollable happiness as she is finally in Ghana to attend to her grandchild.

Her daughter, Chima Kwami shared a touching video of the moment her mother arrived in Ghana to do the traditional Omugwo.

She knelt down in prayers and appreciation to God. Photo credit: TikTok/@chimakwami.

The woman was so happy when she arrived, and she showed her happiness by kneeling down and lifting her hands up in appreciation to God.

Chima said on TikTok:

"And mummy has to come all the way from Nigeria to Ghana for Omugwo (Postpartum Care). Thank God for Journey Mercy, is not easy."

It is not immediately clear if Chima is married to a Ghanaian but the video got many of her followers talking of how Nigeria and Ghana are two similar countries.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Users on the video-sharing platform took to the comment section to share their thoughts and congratulate the family. See some of the reactions below:

@ganyobiniisowah said:

"Ghanaians and Nigerians chaiii, only God can separate us."

@Chy depretty commented:

"Chai!! Will be receiving my mum too by next month from Nigeria to Ghana also for same reason. Welcome Mama."

@Adomako123 said:

"They think Ghana and Nigeria are twins that were separated at birth. The love is so deep regardless. Welcome home mama."

@user5550424597257 commented:

"A beautiful scene to behold."

