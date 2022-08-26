A short video has shown the moment a wife rejoiced after seeing the many food items her mother-in-law gave her

Among the massive provisions were things like packs of dried fish, a plate of pear, and a full bag of garri

Many Nigerians who reacted to the wife's video said that the woman is not only lucky but must be treating her husband's mum well

A Nigerian lady with the handle @oliviawhitehairs has gone online to reveal that she has a very good mother-in-law as she shared a video of the goodies she gifted her.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman rejoiced that her husband's mother came from the village and brought many provisions.

A mother-in-law surprised her son's daughter and brought many sweet food items for her in a video. Photo source: TikTok/@oliviawhitehairs

Source: UGC

Sweet provisions

Panning her camera over the food items, the woman showed many tubers of yam, a pack of dried fish, half bag of rice, bunches of plantain, a bucket of pears, a full bag of garri and other necessary provisions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Looking at the items, you would think the woman was about opening a store to sell perishable goods.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 70 comments with close to 1200 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mo said:

"This is my mother in law too."

userpeecharles said:

"Your so lucky."

uju940 said:

"she is a good woman."

sexyib said:

"dis mother inlaw too sweet."

verayung said:

"u re luck ooon it was based on how u treat her."

prettysilvia 77 said:

"My dear you over lucky ooo this kind time wey yam na gold.. thank you mother inlaw."

Kubbroh said:

"Protect this mother in law at all cost."

grace and mercy said:

"God bless Edo woman.....so proud of our Edo people."

maryemmanuel162 said:

"I dey come join you because of the fish, welcome mama."

Mother-in-law and lady compete on the dance floor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an interesting video currently trending online showed a mother-in-law with her son's wife engaging each other in a dancing duel.

The ladies showed off sterling and very cool waist moves as they danced to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Nwangwu Onye Ntisa.

But social media users are of the view that the old woman's waist moves dwarfed that of her young daughter-in-law.

Source: Legit.ng