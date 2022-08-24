A Nigerian lady has got many people praising her on TikTok as she danced at a workplace with a superior looking at her

While showing some leg moves to the Asake-featured Bandana song, a woman in an inner office got distracted

Many social media who reacted to her video said that she is a pro dancer as they funnily asked if she is giving tutorials

A young lady shared a video showing her vibing to Bandana by Asake and Fireboy DML while in the office.

After stationing her camera, the worker launched into smooth legwork. Seconds after she started dancing, a woman who is her superior in another room left what she was doing and started looking at her.

The lady funnily said that she may start looking for another job. Photo source: TikTok/@fidenzfamouz

Source: UGC

Boss distracted by dance

The boss' distraction soon called up the attention of another person as they became two watching the female worker.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A caption the lady placed on the video funnily read:

"Na today dem go sack me."

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 140 comments with more than 2000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Odeh Blessing Jator said:

"u made my day with this dance move."

emmyalvines said:

"Even your boss self if he/she watch this video na laugh go finish em."

Barbara Chuwang said:

"See effortless steppings naaaaa. God when????"

Chibaby said:

"LoL. you go collect wotowoto."

Peace John559 said:

"This dance steps made my day walahi, I wish I can dance like u ooo keep it up."

emmyalvines said:

"Wow you really killed it love your move."

American soldier dances in the office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young beautiful lady serving in the US Army vibed hard to Jhacari's Come Over in a viral clip.

In a TikTok video, the lady came close to her camera in the presence of her colleagues who were seated as she made leg, hand and waist moves.

She had great fun dancing in the office despite the fact that people were around her. Many who reacted to her video said she is in the best unit.

Source: Legit.ng