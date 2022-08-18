An old woman believed to be in her 70s has reportedly collapsed and died while climbing a pedestrian bridge in Lagos

The sad incident occurred in the Berger area of the state as all efforts to revive the old woman were unsuccessful

The woman was said to be on her way to the naming ceremony of her granddaughter's baby when the incident happened

A woman said to be in her 70s has died after she collapsed while climbing a pedestrian bridge in Lagos state.

The aged woman, whose name is not immediately ascertained, was on her way to attend the christening ceremony of her granddaughter's child.

The woman's daughter was said to have tried reviving her mum, all to no avail. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jasmin Merdan and Punch Newspaper.

She insisted on attending the ceremony

The sad event happened in the Berger area of the city. The woman's daughter who was with her was said to have made efforts to revive her but was unsuccessful.

Reports say the woman's tongue stuck outside after she collapsed and passed out on the bridge.

An eyewitness who was at the scene told newsmen:

“The moment she fell on the ground, some people became scared, even as her daughter kept shouting for help. It was when I moved close to her that others joined and poured water on her. By the time they gave her water to drink, her tongue had stuck out.”

A good Samaritan named Feyisara Oriola who was part of those who took the woman to the hospital confirmed that she was confirmed dead.

She said:

“Her grandchild just gave birth and the baby’s christening is being held today (Tuesday). So, she decided to follow her daughter. Though her daughter refused to bring her along, she insisted on following her. We were told that there was nothing wrong with her before they left home. So, I think it was the stress of climbing the bridge that affected her.”

