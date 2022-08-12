A Nigerian orphan who lost her parents when she was six years old has graduated from school and passed out of NYSC

The lady named Judith Chioma who is from Anambra graduated from Auchi Polytechnic where she studied Computer Science

On the 10th of August, 2022, she passed out from NYSC and she shared her passing out photos on Facebook to the admiration of many

Judith Chioma, a Computer Science graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo state has passed out from NYSC.

But what made her story more touching is that she is a disabled orphan who lost her parents when she was just six years old.

Judith defied all odds to achieve success. Photo credit: Photos provided by Judith.

Judith acheived success in school and NYSC

According to Judith, she did not know what happened to her legs as only her parents can explain, but unfortunately, they are not here anymore.

However, Judith who is a mother of three has defied all odds to finish school and pass out of NYSC successfully to the admiration of many people.

In an interview, Judith told Legit.ng that she was not born disabled.

Her words:

"I'm an orphan, lost my parents when I was six years old. Married with three kids two boys and a girl. I wasn't born like this, I became crippled when I was 4years plus."

Legit.ng sought to know what the experience was like going to school with her condition as well as caring for three kids. She said it was so stressful for her but she was able to pull through.

Her words:

"It was very stressful but conquered by God's grace."

My son, my greatest achievement on earth, says disabled mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady named Oliver Joy said having a son to call her own is her greatest achievement on earth.

According to Joy she was disabled from birth as she has a medical condition that makes her weak and unable to walk.

Joy however defied all odds to get married and bear a son with her husband named Goodnews.

She has also become a student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka where she is studying History and International Relations.

