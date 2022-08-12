"I Don't Know What Happened to My Legs": Disabled Mother of 3 Defies Challenges, Passes Out of NYSC in Style
- A Nigerian orphan who lost her parents when she was six years old has graduated from school and passed out of NYSC
- The lady named Judith Chioma who is from Anambra graduated from Auchi Polytechnic where she studied Computer Science
- On the 10th of August, 2022, she passed out from NYSC and she shared her passing out photos on Facebook to the admiration of many
Judith Chioma, a Computer Science graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo state has passed out from NYSC.
But what made her story more touching is that she is a disabled orphan who lost her parents when she was just six years old.
Judith acheived success in school and NYSC
According to Judith, she did not know what happened to her legs as only her parents can explain, but unfortunately, they are not here anymore.
"I was very active in my church": Nigerian lady bags 1st class in Lab Science, shares secret behind success
However, Judith who is a mother of three has defied all odds to finish school and pass out of NYSC successfully to the admiration of many people.
In an interview, Judith told Legit.ng that she was not born disabled.
Her words:
"I'm an orphan, lost my parents when I was six years old. Married with three kids two boys and a girl. I wasn't born like this, I became crippled when I was 4years plus."
Legit.ng sought to know what the experience was like going to school with her condition as well as caring for three kids. She said it was so stressful for her but she was able to pull through.
Her words:
"It was very stressful but conquered by God's grace."
