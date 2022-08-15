“She’s So Adorable”: Funny Moment Baby Walked Like Grandpa, Put Hands Behind Her Back in Video
- A video has shown the moment a little baby girl tried to copy the steps of her grandfather as they walked
- In the clip, the baby achieved the same walking posture as the man as she locked her palms behind her back
- Many people online who reacted to what the baby did said that it is important to be conscious of what one does around kids
It is indeed true that children watch adults to understand the world around them. No wonder they are heavily influenced by them.
In a TikTok video that has gone viral, a baby girl walked beside her grandfather and walked and copied his every move.
Funny baby
She even placed her hands behind her back and acted like the old man. It was such a funny sight.
When the man stretched out one of his legs during the walk, the baby did the same thing. Words layered on the video read:
"When you spend too much time with granddad."
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 30,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
HONEY GOLD said:
"that is why u should always do good thing's around kids."
crispymunchies0 said:
"Kids imitate everything. So cute."
Kim said:
"She’s so adorable!!!!!"
Donna Draper said:
"aww she's grandads baby."
user983494881310 said:
"Definition of watch & learn. A child copies what u do, not what you say. After all action speaks louder than words."
Tsitsi said:
"My nephew used to walk around hitting his head cause he saw my mom do it."
Kid makes jest of pregnant mum, she allows him carry "watermelon baby" to know how it feels like in video
Peace Katuufu said:
"My nice used to walk on stick like my grand mum."
Another baby walked like grandparent
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a funny video showing a child imitating his grandma stirred massive reactions on the internet.
In a short clip shared by @diaryofanaijagirl on Instagram, the kid acted out the frail way his grandma walks.
Standing a bit far behind the woman, the boy cocked his legs to reflect a bowleg. He bent his upper body a little and wobbled like the grandma.
Source: Legit.ng