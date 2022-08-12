A mother made a video of her twins as they rolled on their heads and ready to give her a tough job to do

Jessica revealed that the babies will drive her crazy throughout the day as the kids smiled in the clip

Many people who reacted to her TikTok post shared similar experiences and spoke about their restless babies

A mother of twins, Jessica Santos, has shared a video of her babies getting ready to scatter the house.

In a short video she shared on TikTok, as if on cue, the babies went on their heads and rolled on the floor at the same time.

The babies jumped around and rolled on their heads. Photo source: TikTok/@livingwithjsantos

Giving mother a tough time

Jessica captioned the video:

"Getting ready to drive mom crazy for the rest of the day."

After they did that, the kids rolled on the floor like they did not just pulled off a stunt. The way they hopped around shows the twins must be bursting with energy.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4 million likes with more than 24,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kattya_arias said:

"Are they gonna be the next super bowl half time show? Because I’d absolutely love that!"

Yadi0714 said:

"They always have their day coordinated so you can’t rest."

Elnora Gemeille said:

"not they got a whole routine."

Salena Ayers said:

"My son watches and says those boys are my friends. I’m like ok. I can just imaging the mess they would make together Ahhahha."

Erika Ovalle said:

"These two are so hilarious I bet they’re a handful."

shivangi said:

"The first one is giving vin diesel in any of the F&F movies Lolll."

