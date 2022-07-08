A Nigerian man has taken to LinkedIn to share the story of how he made it through school after passing out of the National Youth Service Corps

The young man named Peter Ebuka Agbo said at some points while in school, he fed on biscuits and water for many days

Ebuka said his stay in the tertiary institution was dreadful, especially his 200-Level, but he is happy to have made it

A Nigerian man named Peter Ebuka Agbo has taken to LinkedIn to share his success story after passing out of NYSC.

Ebuke intimated that things were very tough for him when he was in school saying that the death of his mother made things more difficult.

Ebuka said his mother's death made things tougher while in school. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Peter Ebuka Agbo

I cried all nights for many years

At some point in school, Ebuka said he fed and survived on biscuits and water for at least two weeks.

Despite having no penny while in school, Ebuka has graduated and gone for his NYSC for which he is so happy.

He wrote on LinkedIn where he narrated his touching story:

"I feel emotional right now. Congratulations to me‼. You know, there’s no better way to express this feeling than saying, thank you, Jesus. First, it all started some years ago in 2012, after I lost my mom. Her death made life more difficult for us and so I thought it was over for my dreams.

"My stay in the tertiary was dreadful. The worst was my 200L. I remember not having a penny for over 2 weeks and fed on just biscuits and pure water, crying all night for years.

"Today, I have just completed my NYSC service with a fierce income."

His story resonated well with LinkedIn users who showered him with plenty of congratulatory messages.

