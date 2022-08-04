On the 4th of August 2022, a 5 generation photo of a Nigerian family blew up and went viral on various social media platforms

In the photo, there is a daughter, her mother, her grandmother, her great-grandmother and her great-great-grandmother

Legit.ng has now traced one of the women in the photo and got her to offer more insights on the secret behind the longevity

Busari Aderonke Abeke, a 30-year-old graduate of Fine and Applied Arts from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology has opened up on her maternal family's 5 generations photo that went viral recently.

When she innocently shared the cute photo on August 4th, little did she know that it will massively go viral and bring media attention to her family.

The secret to their longevity is grace.

Source: Twitter

But that is exactly what has happened as the single snapshot has elicited curiosity from social media users.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Abeke who is the second to the youngest person in the maternal family photo said the secret to their longevity is simply the grace of God. She however adds that those from her maternal side have the gift of longevity. The family is from Iwo, Osun State.

Those in the photo identified

According to Abeke, there is 95-year-old Nasiratu Arike, the oldest person in the photo. The lovely old lady has an only child who is 72-year-old Salawudeen Sikiratu Aduke.

Aduke, the second person in the photo is a mother to 8 children and her first child is 55-year-old Azeez Funmilayo Anike. Anike, a mum to 3 children is the third person in the photo.

Anike's first child is 30-year-old Busari Aderonke Abeke whole is the 4th person in the viral photo. She is the one who spoke to Legit.ng.

Abeke in turn has given birth to 8-year-old Olatunji Tiwatope Abike, who now occupies the 5th position.

Abeke, a talented Adirepreneur who regularly shares her works on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter said she made the dress the family used for the photo session which has now gone viral.

She said all those in the 5 generation photo are firstborns, making it all the more fascinating.

When Legit.ng published the initial story, it touched many hearts who tapped into the blessing.

