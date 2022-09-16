A young lady has shared the photo of her beautiful 99-year-old grandmother who some people say does not look her age

According to the lady named Ndzotoyi, her grandmother demanded nothing more than airtime a month ago when she last visited her

One Twitter user immediately offered to buy airtime for the lovely woman while many others showered her with congratulatory messages

Congratulations are in order for a lovely old lady who just turned 99. Her granddaughter shared a photo on Twitter to mark her birthday.

According to her granddaughter identified on Twitter as Ndzotoyi, the lovely lady demanded nothing but airtime last month.

The woman made a simple demand for airtime a month to her birthday. Photo credit: @PhathekaPat.

After the tweet went viral, a Twitter user immediately offered to buy her the airtime she demanded.

Twitter users are impressed by the woman's stunning looks with some saying she does not look her age at all.

Twitter users react

@Ms_Koketso said:

"Can I please buy your gran airtime, I know you can but please."

@Charmai49095482 commented:

"What a beautiful granny you have and I hope she makes it over 100yrs ...she remembers so much the old generation are very wise."

@FrankJHenderson said:

"She looks so good for such a noble age. Congratulations and happy birthday to her."

@xtwalo commented:

"I see the Grace of God on her and I thank God for keeping uGogo. Happy birthday to uGogo."

@PearlMoiloanyan said:

"Happy birthday to gran. She is beautiful, 99 looks good on her."

@CongoMakaota commented:

"Happy birthday Gogo and enjoy your day.Your family is so blessed indeed."

Source: Legit.ng