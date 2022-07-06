A young lad has stunned social media with his relationship with a lady who is older than him by a year

Justin, who runs a TikTok page where he shares loved-up contents on himself and his bae, said they have been together for 3 years

According to the boy, they saved up money, moved out of New York and now reside in the same abode

Many men fancy being in relationships with ladies they are older than, but for a young lad, he found love in a 20-year-old lady.

The lad identified as Justin recently revealed his age and that of his lover to their over 6k followers on TikTok and stunned people.

He said they have been together for 3 years. Photo Credit: TikTok/@disandjus

Some netizens thought he looked older, while others wondered why he settled for someone older.

Responding to comments, Justin defended their relationship, stating that they have been together for 3 years now.

He revealed that they moved out of New York and now reside together.

"We both worked hard and saved our money & moved out of New York! We wanted it badly so we made it happen.

"She turns 21 in November and i turned 19 in June. The age gap isn’t bad at all."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Jimmy Hughes said:

"No lie that’s my wife a I when we were 20 and 19 almost 20 years ago."

Naza said:

"From my extensive research, if you go for the older ones the drama reduces by 60%."

Ignacio Flores said:

"That age gap ain’t bad at all. I would get if it’s like 5 apart. But 1 year or less ain’t much."

King said:

"I'm 19 I still look and act like a child I guess different people grow up different."

Lucas said:

"I wish I had an older gf. Dating younger the worst thing possible. They so brainwashed from social media."

