A Nigerian lady who keeps a goat as her pet has set social media buzzing.

It is not just the surprise that she keeps a goat as a pet but about how the young lady cares for it like it was a child.

She calls it her love.

Via her TikTok handle @ejan_e, the lady occasionally flaunts the goat named Marijina, not minding criticism from some netizens.

In one of the clips she shared, the lady tried to brush the animal's mouth with a toothbrush and paste.

For the time the clip lasted, she wasn't able to get the goat to brush its teeth. Wording on the clip explained that it is what she goes through daily.

In another clip, the caring lady is seen feeding the goat snacks as a doting mother would to her baby.

Watch two of her videos below:

Social media reactions

funkyvibestv said:

"I have one also who always clinch to me but the reason was that I bottle feed her from 3days old when her mother died."

slim bullet said:

"Goat wey I go don kill use do pepper soup na u d brushu never talk d truth behind all dismaybe na ur boyfriend oo."

Real4tty said:

"E be like say na 38hr make a day for your side You waste your time anyhow."

Elvis said:

"Your really trying, keep up the Good work. package Her got to pet shop buy her pet harness not with these rope."

Oriechoks said:

"Lol I don’t know why people drop hate comments but if you fit train goat like this, I give you Thumbs up!! Goat wey dem dey use make examples."

Lady flaunts her goat pet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shown off her pet on Twitter which is a goat. She wrote:

"My pet is selfie shy, say hi to our pet agbambo."

It is not common to find Nigerians keeping goats as pet, dogs rank as the leading domestic pet in the country.

@mschykaa's attempt at showcasing her beloved pet got social media users talking. Many opined that goats are better off as meat for consumption than pets. Football fanatics seized the avenue to argue between Ronaldo and Messi who actually is the goat (greatest of all time).

