Two ladies from Nigeria who are twin sisters have told the touching story of their journey to a Near East University, Cyprus where they finished with first class

The girls said in a video they shared on TikTok that their dad had an accident just when they were about to travel abroad for their university

They said the caring dad still managed to put resources together while still in his hospital bed to send them abroad, and now, they have made him proud

A touching video has shown how pretty Nigerian twin sisters went from a broken a spirit to proud first-class gruaduates of Near East University, Cyprus.

In an emotionally moving video shared on TikTok, the Twins narrated their journey to a foreign university even when their dad was down.

They made their dad proud. Photo credit: TikTok/miraclegosioha.

How we made it at Near East University, Cyprus

According to them, just when they were enthusiastically preparing to start the process of their university after finishing high school, their dad had an accident that left him hospitalised.

The caring father however still managed to send thm for their studies while even still on crutches.

The girls said many people frowned at what their father did with some saying he was wasting money on girls.

But the girls have gone ahead to make their dad proud as they have finished with first class in Law and Journalism respectively.

TikTok users react

@user4076133471029 said:

"Wow! Such stories inspire me congratulations girls. Hope dad is feeling better?"

@QuinBusi said:

"Glory goes back to God. He surely laid a table for you before your enemies."

@Del commented:

"22 Gun salutes to your dad for believing and investing in you. A standing ovation to you two for shutting the mouths of his critics."

@ikeolami said:

"The person who wanted to sponsor me to UK died after I collected my passport, will be a year next month, August 9. I'm so down."

