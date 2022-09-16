A video of two kids trying to get cereal from a shop, using cutout photos of naira notes, has got people talking

With a serious face, the children handed the cutout photos to a woman at a shop, telling her what they wanted

Many Nigerians who saw their video narrated how they also did a similar thing when they were kids

The video of two kids who were desperate to get the things they wanted got many people laughing on social media.

They tore out the small pictures of naira notes in their textbooks and took them to a shop, telling the trader they need Golden Morn.

The kids even wanted to collect change from their photo money. Photo source: TikTok/@adunniabc

Shop owner sends them off

People in the shop could not stop laughing as the woman showed the papers in front of the camera for people to see.

Not wanting to dash their hope, she gave them back the "money" and told them to take it to another shop down the road, saying there is no change.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KING said:

"They are probably hungry. Biko give dem food."

Daisy_dorren said:

"I remember me and my siblings trying to draw #100 note to buy Groundnut from one old mama."

AYOMIDE said:

"I don do this before, I get beating that day."

userHealyn03 said:

"Next time just correct them, instead of telling them to go to another shop."

Mushado wire said:

"Have done this before but never go out and try to buy something."

stephaine betty said:

"I did mine photocopy."

Lemma_of Lagos said:

"I have done this before I was thinking it’s real money."

funmilayoolabint9 said:

"And you tell me all these children don't know what they are doing."

Baby "runs away" with bag

